"Capitol for a Day" | 214 years ago, Kingston was Tennessee's state capitol for a single day

While meeting with the Cherokee tribe in 1807, leaders agreed to "adjourn forthwith from Kingston." As a result of the meeting, Kingston was considered the capitol.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — On Sept. 21 around 214 years ago, when Tennessee was still in the early days of its creation, Kingston was the state capitol for a single day.

Roane County officials posted about the anniversary on Thursday, sharing a picture of a sign commemorating the day. According to that sign, the site of Kingston was only technically the state's capitol as a result of a meeting with the Cherokee tribe.

In a treaty with Cherokee leaders, the tribe promised that they would cede land if that land would be the site of Tennessee's capital. The state's leaders moved the capital to the land for a single day, technically fulfilling the requirements of the treaty.

Then, the next day, they moved the capital back to Knoxville. As a result, the Cherokee tribe lost the land and Tennessee acquired a parcel of land around the U.S. garrison at Southwest Point, now known as Kingston.

The city is one of four official capitals in Tennessee's history.