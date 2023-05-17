Celebrating AAPI Month in East Tennessee Part 1

In honor of Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month , we are celebrating the Asian influences here in East Tennessee from one of our area's largest employers to a comedian who has made his mark on country music's greatest stage.

Kwok went on to become a very popular public speaker and newspaper writer until his death in 1951.

Another prominent business was the Norris Book Exchange on Gay Street. Opened in 1934 by Vanderbilt graduate Ben Kwok, the Exchange was believed to be the first Asian-run American bookstore in the country.

His business gave rise to more and more laundries opening in the area. By 1930, there were enough Chinese-owned laundries in Knoxville that they warranted their own category in the city directory.

Due to the restrictive Chinese immigration policies of the time, Asian-owned businesses opened less and less frequently until the mid-1920s when Leong Foo opened another laundry on Central Avenue in the Old City.

Wo and Shoo’s laundry remained open until 1891 when a financial dispute between them ended with Shoo shooting at his partner. Both men were arrested in the altercation.

Lee closed his business in 1884 to set up shop in Chicago. In his absence, partners Chung Wo and Lee Shoo opened another shop on Clinch Avenue.

Newspapers from the time cite one of the first Asian-owned businesses in Knoxville was a hand laundry that opened on Gay Street by a Chinese gentleman named Hong Lee in 1883.

Asian culture has ingrained itself into the ether of East Tennessee, and its influence on Knoxville dates back to the late 19th century.

George Masa :

George Masa was born Masaharu Iizuka in Osaka, Japan in 1881. He arrived in the United States in 1901 and settled in Asheville, North Carolina in 1915.

“He changed his name to George Masa here in Asheville to be easier for the local folks to feel comfortable with him,” said Masa historian Paul Bonesteel.

A photographer by trade, Masa would often load himself up with half of his body weight in camera equipment to document the various peaks in the Smokies.

“He would hike 10, 20 miles with his camera equipment to get views that could only be seen from traveling that distance on foot. That did make his photography somewhat unique that he went way off the road and way off the trails and even places with no trails in the 1920s to get the photographs,” Bonesteel said.

It was these photographs that proved pivotal in the push to make the Smokies a recognized national park.

“Folks from Knoxville, Asheville and other places in the South had been lobbying for years for a Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The photography of George Masa, the photos were instrumental from what we understand, because a lot of the people in Washington that were approving this money had no idea what the Great Smoky Mountains National Park would look like, and how it would be part of the American mythology of national parks,” Bonesteel said.

The Great Smoky Mountains were well on their way to becoming certified when Masa was stricken with influenza after a hike to Mount Kephart. George Masa's health declined quickly and he died a year before the Great Smoky Mountains were officially recognized as a national park.

Masa’s friends and family made sure he would not be forgotten and named one of the peaks in the Smokies after George. They called it Masa Knob, and it sits at an elevation of 6,000 feet.

Today, there is a historical marker for George Masa in the heart of downtown Asheville, North Carolina, and recently, the East Asheville Public Library honored Masa with an exhibit where people can learn about Masa’s life and photography, but documentarian Paul Bonesteel feels there’s a way we can all honor the life of George Masa.