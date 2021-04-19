Cocke County church added to National Register of Historic Places

The Laurel Springs Primitive Baptist Church in Cosby was built in 1914 near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

COSBY, Tenn. — A church in Cocke County is being added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Laurel Springs Primitive Baptist Church in Cosby was built in 1914 near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to its registration form, the Laurel Springs Primitive Baptist Church originated as an off-shoot of the Bethany Primitive Baptist Church of Christ, the Cosby community's first church dating back to Jan. 4, 1889.

The one-room church building is no longer used for services and is now privately owned. The current owner has recently started rehabilitating the building, including repairing and repainting the batten and board siding and replacing the tin roof in-kind, according to its registration form.

It joins four other locations across the state being added to the registry this year including, Lonesome in Dickson County, Christ Church Episcopal in Hamilton County, and the Missouri Portland Cement Terminal and the Memphis Overland Company in Shelby County.