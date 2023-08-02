Stories from The Strip: How Cumberland Avenue's history could come full circle

Example video title will go here for this video

Over the last century, Cumberland Avenue has evolved from an affluent neighborhood to a nightclub hotspot to The Strip. New developments may bring it full circle.

“Name a decade and Cumberland Avenue had a different identity in that time than it did the decade before,” Knoxville historian Jack Neely said.

From a neighborhood of mansions to restaurants and a theater to the place for nightlife, it was always the main route to the west.

The history of Knoxville’s Cumberland Avenue starts more than a century ago. Each decade seemed to bring something new to the Scruffy City.

From mansions to The Strip :

In the early 1900s, Cumberland Avenue was residential.

“There are enormous mansions that the Woodruffs and the Cowans and these people had these, some of the biggest houses ever built in Knoxville in those days,” Neely said.

In the ‘20s, that quiet affluent neighborhood began to change, making way for more attractions like the city’s first Italian restaurant.

Neely said the small restaurants and the Booth Theatre that sprang up were geared toward families who lived in the Fort Sanders area, not students at the then-small University of Tennessee.

“UT had a couple thousand students but that was it in those days,” he said.

However, as the university grew after World War II, Cumberland Avenue adapted again.

Neely said Sam & Andy's on Cumberland Avenue and 18th Street served Knoxville's first slice of pizza when it opened in 1946.

“When something happened new, there's a good chance that showed up on Cumberland Avenue first,” he said.

Photos: Cumberland Avenue through the years 1/28

2/28

3/28

4/28

5/28

6/28

7/28

8/28

9/28

10/28

11/28

12/28

13/28

14/28

15/28

16/28

17/28

18/28

19/28

20/28

21/28

22/28

23/28

24/28

25/28

26/28

27/28

28/28 1 / 28

By the ‘50s and early ‘60s, it was the place to be for Knoxville’s nightclub scene.

The jazz clubs drew musicians like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington, and UT constructed its first pedestrian bridge over the street in the 1960s.

"There were all these things going on, especially appealing to kids, and music, especially," Neely said.

The late ‘60s and ‘70s saw a shift to folk music venues and rock and roll clubs, bringing artists like the Allman Brothers and Jimmy Buffett to town.

“Jimmy Buffett played there a lot in the early days. In fact, he used to say that he put together his first Coral Reefer Band on Cumberland Avenue,” Neely said.

The 1970s also ushered in a notorious reputation for Cumberland Avenue. A massive drug raid, called the "biggest" in Tennessee, made headlines in 1971.

“A lot of people were arrested. It was a big deal, and that's when people started calling it The Strip. I don't remember people calling it The Strip before that,” Neely said.

Newspapers from 1974 detailed concerns over streaking on The Strip.

One headline said 5,000 people caused thousands of dollars in damage. Another column simply said, “let’s call it quits.”

Through the ‘80s, The Strip remained the spot to wander for food, music and shops.

“It was such a diverse place,” Neely said. “You might walk up and down the street and you'd hear country music and you'd hear punk rock and you'd hear bebop jazz, you know, just in the same couple blocks walking along the sidewalk.”

As its offerings evolved through the decades, Cumberland Avenue’s appearance stayed relatively unchanged from its early days.