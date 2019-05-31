Dr. William Weaver, one of 14 black students who integrated the all-white West High School in 1964, died Saturday at 69 years old.

Weaver returned to West High in March 2018 for the first time in nearly 50 years to speak with students, parents and teacher about his experiences at the school.

He served as chair of the Department of Surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine from 1996 until 2009. He also retired from his position as surgeon-in-chief from the Fayetteville, North Carolina Veteran Affairs Medical Center in 2017.

His obituary said there will be a memorial service to honor him at the Morehouse School of Medicine Campus on June 30.