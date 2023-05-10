'They Sang What They Lived' | East TN History Center to open exhibit on Carl and Pearl Butler, a legendary Knoxville country music duo

The exhibit will be open from Oct. 7 through Aug. 18, 2024.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Museum of East Tennessee History is set to open a new exhibit that highlights a country music couple that sang before George and Tammy, or Faith and Tim. On Oct. 7, the museum will open a new exhibit on Carl and Pearl Butler.

The Knoxville couple rose to great success during the Golden Age of Country Music. Their first hit song, "Don't Let Me Cross Over" was released in 1962 and hit No. 1 on the Country Music Charts in a month. In the years following, the couple would appear on television shows and tour throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The exhibit is named "They Sang What They Lived," and explores the lives of Carl and Peal. The museum shared a photo of Carl singing with his brother in the late 1930s in Happy Hollow, in Knoxville. The museum also shared photos of their 1947 wedding day, before showing photos of the couple performing and other notable moments throughout their career.

Notably, they were friends with a number of country stars like a young Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and David "Stringbean" Akeman. The couple retired from music in the 1980s.

Bradley Reeves, a media archivist, said it took years to go through the trunks Carl gave to his brother, who lives in East Tennessee.