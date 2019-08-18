ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Sunday, Aug. 18, marks 99 years since Tennessee and the United States ratified the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

Tennessee was the last of the necessary 36 states to approve the amendment. That's thanks to McMinn County representative Harry T. Burn who cast the deciding vote.

People in Roane County celebrated the anniversary with tea and a history lesson learning about Tennessee's roll in the women's suffrage movement from Burn's nephew.

"Every time I teach about the 19th amendment it's a great day for me because I get to bring in artifacts from my great grand uncle and I start by telling student half the room here couldn't vote. But thanks to the 72 years of suffrage workers but thanks to them and his last-minute vote they can vote now," Tyler Boyd said.

After the bill was passed by the Tennessee House of Representatives, it was adopted 8 days later on Aug. 26, 1920.

