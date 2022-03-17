East TN Historical Society to open new exhibit about 1982 World's Fair for 40th anniversary

The East Tennessee Historical Society will host a preview event on Friday to show off the exhibit before it officially opens for the public on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To say the 1982 World's Fair left a mark on Knoxville would be an incredible understatement. The international celebration led to the creation of The Sunsphere, one of the city's most iconic structures, as well as the World's Fair Park.

For the 40th anniversary of that World's Fair, historians are preparing an exhibit to show what the event was like. Officials said the "You Should Have Been There" World's Fair Exhibition will be interactive, one-of-a-kind and will be open to the public on Saturday.

Tickets to visit the exhibit will be $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children under 16 years old will be able to enter for free. Admission will also be free on Sundays.

Before that, the East Tennessee Historical Society said they will host a preview event for donors, sponsors, community partners and the World's Fair 40th Anniversary Commission.

The theme of the 1982 World's Fair was "energy turns the world" and more than 50 organizations and companies took part. It was meant to play up the region's reputation as a technology and science center. Organizers of the exhibit said it was the same fair where people could try a touchscreen for the first time.

So, they said the exhibit will incorporate touchscreens as well as displays of original materials from the fair.