KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Eugenia Williams House in West Knoxville could be one step closer to having a new owner.

The University of Tennessee put the house up for sale earlier this tear after it sat empty for decades.

UT said the bid may be awarded at the Tennessee State Building Commission meeting Monday, even though all the bids they received were less than the appraised value.

The 24-acre lake-front property was donated to UT in 1998.

More stories on the Eugenia Williams House:

RELATED: Abandoned Places: Eugenia Williams House

RELATED: State weighs bids offered for reclusive heiress's mansion, land

RELATED: Final bids placed on Eugenia Williams House come in undervalue

RELATED: Open houses begin at Eugenia Williams property

RELATED: UT requesting bids for Eugenia Williams House property, open houses scheduled for September

RELATED: Explore Tennessee's Abandoned Places

RELATED: Sale, possible demolition of long-empty Eugenia Williams mansion approved

RELATED: UT Board of Trustees approves sale of Eugenia Williams House

RELATED: These are the 'Fragile and Fading' & 'Endangered Places' of East Tennessee in 2019

RELATED: UT wants to sell the Eugenia Williams House

RELATED: UT releases report on Eugenia Williams property as university retreat center

RELATED: UT seeks solution for Eugenia Williams House

RELATED: 10 Listens: Is the Eugenia Williams House getting demolished? UT says no