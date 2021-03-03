Farragut Museum to open new temporary exhibit on town's namesake — Admiral David Glasgow Farragut

The Farragut Museum already has one of the largest collections of Admiral David Glasgow Farragut. On March 15, more will be added.

The Farragut Museum already has one of the largest collections on the town's namesake — Admiral David Glasgow Farragut. On March 15, visitors will be able to see even more artifacts about him.

The museum will open a new temporary exhibit in the Bill Dunlap Gallery. It will include documents, prints and other artifacts telling the story of the first commissioned admiral of the U.S. Navy.

Its permanent exhibit already includes the admiral's personal china, uniform ornamentation, family photographs, manuscripts, letters of interest and a large collection of scrimshaw.

He was born a few miles from the town that is now called Farragut, and the museum said he is best known for a comment he made during the Battle of Mobile Bay, "Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead."