History comes to life at Anderson County reenactment event

Near the Claxton community in Anderson County this weekend, a reenactment festival took a different approach to teach about our country's past.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — When the word reenactment is used, often times a battle scene comes to mind.

Near the Claxton community in Anderson County this weekend, a reenactment festival took a different approach to teach about our country's past.

Tennesseans for Living History held the event on Saturday and Sunday at the Historical David Hall Cabin. As "Anderson County's oldest home and business," the more than 220-year structure provided a wonderful backdrop for the reenactment.

When visitors arrived at the free event, they were greeted by people in costumes relevant to different wartime eras of our past.

From the Revolutionary War to World War I, and tons of battles in between, this free event provided opportunities for visitors to get educated in a hands-on way.

"We all have the same interests, and that's history, the love of Tennessee history, and the love of teaching students, young people, older people anything about Tennessee history," said Lynn Fox with Tennesseans for Living History.

Whether firing weapons to purchasing hand made soaps and other crafts, the event served up history lessons in a way that brought multiple generations together. Grandparents, parents, and children could all be seen in attendance.

Don't think that those who came to visit had all the fun.

"It's more fun for us to do this than the folks that come, and they have a blast. So, you know how much fun we're having," Fox said.