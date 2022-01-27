Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the liberation of Auschwitz, a concentration camp where Jews faced terror and cruelty

More than 6 million Jewish people died during the Holocaust, but more than 1.1 million died just in Auschwitz.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During the Holocaust, more than 6 million Jewish people were killed. Families were torn apart while people worked almost to death, starved and were systematically killed by the Nazi regime during the 1930s and early 1940s.

One of the worst camps was Auschwitz, located in southern Poland. There, Jewish prisoners were forced to make munitions and supply the German army, bolstering their war effort during World War II. All the while, Jewish people were systematically chosen to be killed.

More than 1.1 million people died in Auschwitz before it was liberated. Thursday marks the 77th anniversary of when its prisoners were freed as Allied forces pushed into Poland and later won the war.

Since then books have been published, photos have been shared and stories were told about the survivors of the Holocaust. One book won a Pulitzer Prize, Maus, but it was recently banned by the McMinn County Board of Education. And at the University of Tennessee, a 2015 exhibit curated by a professor showed the remnants of Auschwitz.

Governor Bill Lee proclaimed Jan. 27, 2022, Holocaust International Day in Tennessee. In the proclamation, Lee described it as a "state-sponsored, systemic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry by Nazi Germany and its collaborators."

In it, he also says Jewish communities continue to endure violent attacks antithetical to the country's founding principles. Recently, a synagogue in Texas was targeted by a gunman who held multiple people hostage.

Several Jewish organizations also organized a "No Hate In Our State" event on Thursday, where participants had the chance to show their support for communities and take a stand against antisemitism and all forms of hate.