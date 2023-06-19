Knoxville Juneteenth march honors MLK's life and legacy

The MLK Commemorative Commission celebrated Juneteenth on a rainy Monday as hundreds gathered to embrace freedom.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rain poured heavily as people gathered to celebrate Juneteenth and honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy.

The annual MLK Parade this year was held in conjunction with the Juneteenth march. It started from Chilhowee Park where people marched despite the bad weather, donning their raincoats and umbrellas.

"This is a celebration of African Americans being made free in this country and the beginnings of the considered human beings," Bishop Farris Long, co-chair of MLK Commemorative Commission, said. "Now our desire, our goal, our hope, is that people will begin to come out, regardless of color, regardless of race."

Yet, freedom lies in the shadows of American history. Deborah Porter, co-chair of the MLK Commemorative Commission, said the past holds the key to many answers.

"If you don't know where you come from, you don't know where you're going a lot of times," Porter said. "So, it's important that we teach our children about not only the Juneteenth holiday, which is emancipation for the freedom of the slaves, it is the date that people heard exactly, in their particular state when they were free."

But those dates vary.

"Even though it was January 1, 1863, most didn't hear it until June 19, 1865, or here in Knoxville, Tennessee, August 8, 1865," Porter said.

Porter said there are still obstacles to overcome and a lot of work ahead.

"Racism is still alive and well, classism is still alive and well, sexism is still alive and well," Porter said. "And so it's unfortunate, but we have to realize, you know, if we don't live together, we're going to perish together."

Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life continues to teach current generations. He led millions of crowds into peaceful protests.