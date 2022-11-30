KAT to honor Rosa Parks with open bus seats

KAT buses will have an open seat on every bus on Dec. 1 to honor the late civil rights activist.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Dec. 1, Knoxville Area Transit will honor the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks by keeping one seat on every bus open.

The seat will have a placard to recognize how Parks changed U.S. history by remaining in her seat and how she impacted the fight for racial justice and equal rights, according to a release.

This is the first time KAT has done this since 2020.

Parks was arrested on Dec. 1, 1955, after she refused to give up her seat to a white man in Montgomery, Ala. This action led to the Mongomery Bus Boycott, a 381-day boycott of the transit system, largely by African Americans. This led to the Supreme Court ruling that segregation on public transportation was unconstitutional.

Director of Transit for the city of Knoxville Isaac Thorne said that KAT wanted to honor Parks's courage and the work she did for civil rights.