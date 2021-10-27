Knoxville Historian Jack Neely shares the city's importance with the world

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville historian Jack Neely has been sharing the city's past with the world for many years.
He started writing stories for the now-defunct Metro Pulse and with his current role with the Knoxville History Project, an educational non-profit that promotes the history of the city.
Neely has been selected by the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center to be highlighted as part of their Made For Knoxville Program.
Neely has written extensively on the various communities and people tied to Knoxville and the website is a wealth of knowledge for anyone looking to understand Scruffy City.
Among the feature of the website are walking and driving tours, ghost tours, podcasts and online meetings. Neely is also a noted speaker who makes appearances all over the Knoxville community. He also works with groups like TAMIS, Visit Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society.