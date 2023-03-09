A walking tour of Knoxville's literary history

The captivating plots, fabled characters and powerful prose made them unique, but one detail bound their stories together in literary history: Knoxville, Tennessee.

"I wanted to write for the people who visit Knoxville to see where these places are, but I also wanted to remind Knoxville that there are these points of interest and also maybe even get kids interested in these books because this is what's set here. You can reach these books and know exactly where they are set," Neely said.

Historian Jack Neely said the city is a literary place of sorts, so much so, that he researched and wrote a walking guide that meanders through downtown, Fort Sanders and nearly every corner of Knoxville. These locales served as the backdrops for authors, journalists, playwrights and poets.

They are classics spanning from days gone by to the modern era. Their authors are among the greats: Agee, McCarthy, Haley, Williams, Hodgson Burnett.

A Death in the Family. Suttree. Roots. The Glass Menagerie. The Secret Garden.

Downtown Knoxville :

The bustling heart of the Scruffy City set the scene for a handful of well-known works.

"Market Square is the most literary place in East Tennessee that I know of," Neely said.

Knoxville native James Agee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Death in the Family” described the "odd, shaky light of Market Square." Now, those words are immortalized in stone on the square.

Nearby, a plaque celebrates Adolph Ochs, the influential publisher of The New York Times, whose career in journalism started at the Knoxville Chronicle as a paper boy.

Across the square, the Oliver Hotel hosted Elizabeth Gilbert while she wrote "Eat Pray Love."

"In fact, when she named the book, she was living there," Neely said.

Just two blocks away is another literary site more unassuming than the busy Market Square.

It’s nothing more than a hole carved in the concrete under the Hill Avenue Viaduct, but in Cormac McCarthy’s “Suttree,” it is home to one of its central characters, Gene Harrogate.

"This is known as 'Harrogate’s Retreat,' 'Harrogate’s Lair.' Until five or six years ago, this was just an open hole," Neely said.

Across the river, Suttree Landing Park drew its name from the exploits of "Suttree's" titular character.

McCarthy grew up in Knoxville and attended UT and so did novelist David Madden. As a teen in the 1940s, he worked at the Bijou Theatre. His novel "Bijou" not only captured a fictionalized vision of the city in 1946, but it caught the attention of another literary standout.

"In fact, Steven King wrote an essay about 'Bijou' for The New York Times about how people shouldn’t pay attention to his work. He thought David Madden was a better writer than Steven King was," Neely said.

Before it bore the blue marquee of the Bijou Theatre, the brick building on Gay Street was the Lamar House, home to Frances Hodgson Burnett, one of the Victorian Era's most well-known authors. Her works included “The Secret Garden” and “The Little Princess."