ATHENS, Tenn. — Friday marks 56 years since the country's 35th President was assassinated in Dallas.

John F. Kennedy was riding in an open-air limo outside the Texas School Book Depository when gunfire shook the plaza.

Like much of America, Fred Underdown was confused.

"As a young man, I had no idea what was going on," Underdown said. "Scared to death. I thought we were going to war. For sure."

He was tasked with riot control in the exact spot where President Kennedy was shot the day before in November of 1963.

"I was stationed between the book depository and the overpass," Underdown said.

Underdown's service in the Air Force had just begun.

He was fresh off basic training and found himself on the front lines of what he called the biggest historical moment of his life.

"Across the street, the flower trucks start coming in and dropping off wreaths," Underdown said. "You couldn't even see anything green by the time we left there that day. Just wreaths on top of wreaths from all over the world."

The flowers wished the President's family well during a dark time.

"Then you see these guys, running around in the suits," Underdown said. "We call them the alphabet soup people. The FBI, CIA somebody."

He overheard some of them talking about the investigation.

"Some of them thought there was another shooter that was there," Underdown said. "And then that day and the next day, those people were on top of the overpass, in the sewer systems, they were all over the place just taking pictures."

He said it shows the type of unity the country experienced after the shooting.

"Families were huddled together and hugging one another and crying about this tragedy," Underdown said. "Kennedy was a very popular president, and that made him a lot more popular right there."

Underdown said that moment in history shows us how important it is to tolerate and understand others because tragedy can strike at any time.

