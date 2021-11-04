Mural honoring late Rep. John Lewis to be unveiled in downtown Nashville

The mural will commemorate U.S. Representative John Lewis and Nashville's civil rights history.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A mural honoring the late U.S. Representative John Lewis will be unveiled in downtown Nashville on Thursday.

The 4-story mural will be located on the corner of Rep. John Lewis Way and Commerce Street and will reflect his time fighting for equality in Nashville.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper is expected to be on hand for the ceremony, along with members of the Nashville Metro Minority Caucus and Lewis’ family.

According to a press release, the mural will be the seventh public piece created in Lewis' honor. However, this mural will be the first to honor Nashville’s civil rights history within the downtown corridor.

The mural's full completion was delayed due to the cold weather, but the event will feature large mock-ups and prints for visuals.

The artwork was done by local Black artists, Michael McBride and Donna Woodley.