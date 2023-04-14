Oliver Springs Historical Society brings history to life for students

On Friday, characters dressed from the periods in which the town's buildings and homes were from to bring history to life for middle schoolers.

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — On Friday, middle schoolers in Oliver Springs had a chance to walk through the history of their town.

The Oliver Springs Historical Society organized a historical walk through town, featuring characters dressed from the periods in which the buildings and homes were from. During the walk, students learned about the history of Oliver Springs.

The event started at 9 a.m. with different times for different grade levels. Sixth-graders started the walk at 9 a.m. and seventh-graders started at 9:45 a.m. while eighth-graders started at 10:30 a.m.

The walk went through Oliver Springs' downtown area before ending at the Historical Society, where students watched a movie and toured the building. They then had a chance to also browse the museum before returning to school.