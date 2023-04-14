Oliver Springs Historical Society brings history to life for students

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — On Friday, middle schoolers in Oliver Springs had a chance to walk through the history of their town.
The Oliver Springs Historical Society organized a historical walk through town, featuring characters dressed from the periods in which the buildings and homes were from. During the walk, students learned about the history of Oliver Springs.
The event started at 9 a.m. with different times for different grade levels. Sixth-graders started the walk at 9 a.m. and seventh-graders started at 9:45 a.m. while eighth-graders started at 10:30 a.m.
The walk went through Oliver Springs' downtown area before ending at the Historical Society, where students watched a movie and toured the building. They then had a chance to also browse the museum before returning to school.
The Oliver Springs Historical Society is a nonprofit that preserves historical buildings, pictures, newspaper articles and anecdotal accounts about Oliver Springs. They have several projects such as preserving a theater, restoring the Oliver Springs Depot built in 1893 and preserving a piece of stained glass from an old hotel.