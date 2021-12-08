This day in history: SEC created in Downtown Knoxville hotel

The SEC was formed during a meeting on Dec. 8-11, 1932 at a hotel that is now the Hyatt Place Knoxville/Downtown on Gay Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On this day, 89 years ago, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) was created in Knoxville.

The East Tennessee Historical Society posted that 13 member institutions west and south of the Appalachians formed the conference during a meeting on Dec. 8-11, 1932 at a hotel that is now the Hyatt Place Knoxville/Downtown on Gay Street.

The first 13 members were Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Sewanee, Tennessee, Tulane and Vanderbilt, according to the historical society. Dr. Frank L. McVey of Kentucky was elected president of the SEC.