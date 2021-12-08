x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
History

This day in history: SEC created in Downtown Knoxville hotel

The SEC was formed during a meeting on Dec. 8-11, 1932 at a hotel that is now the Hyatt Place Knoxville/Downtown on Gay Street.
The Hyatt Place Knoxville takes over where the Farragut Hotel once stood.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On this day, 89 years ago, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) was created in Knoxville.

The East Tennessee Historical Society posted that 13 member institutions west and south of the Appalachians formed the conference during a meeting on Dec. 8-11, 1932 at a hotel that is now the Hyatt Place Knoxville/Downtown on Gay Street.

The first 13 members were Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Sewanee, Tennessee, Tulane and Vanderbilt, according to the historical society. Dr. Frank L. McVey of Kentucky was elected president of the SEC.

THIS WEEK IN EAST TENNESSEE HISTORY: Did you know that the Southeastern Conference was created here in East Tennessee?...

Posted by East Tennessee Historical Society on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Antebellum mansion, tucked amid Knoxville's sprawl, sells for $2M