Reenactment at James White's Fort takes Knoxville on a trip through history

The Sons of the American Revolution hosted a celebration at James White's Fort with a guest speaker, a flag ceremony and a reenactment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people, Independence Day is more than a chance to fire up the grill and watch some fireworks. It's a time to reflect on the centuries of history behind the U.S. and to understand the people who created it.

The Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution gave people a chance to connect with history on July 3 through a reenactment hosted downtown. Participants dressed in their finest revolutionary clothes and explained what life was like during the revolutionary era.

"Personally, I'm celebrating their lives," said George Lane, the president of the Stephen Holston SAR chapter. "They fought and saved our country, we are only an American country because these guys put their lives on the line."

The event included a mock firing of muskets as well as guest speakers. A flag ceremony was also held. It was hosted at James White's Fort in downtown Knoxville.

The historical home marks where James White, the Founder of Knoxville, lived in the early 1780s. After serving in the Revolutionary War, he earned a land grant of 1,000 acres. He built a two-story log cabin in 1786, the first permanent structure in the city.

Over the decades, the home grew into a stable for domesticated animals and cropland started surrounding it. As the land was developed, White named the town after Henry Knox, President George Washington's Secretary of War.