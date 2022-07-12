Pearl Harbor relic from USS Arizona now in Bearden Middle School

Many consider the sunken ship a grave that holds the memories of more than 1,100 crewmen that died on December 7, 1941.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Bearden Middle School welcomed city and county leaders for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Wednesday. The school is now one of more than 150 organizations to have a piece of American history. That piece is a part of the USS Arizona — a famous battleship hit by Japanese planes during the attack at Pearl Harbor.

Stephen Shedden, an educator with the school, applied to get the relic on loan through the Navy's USS Arizona Superstructure Relic Program.

"It was a long process, a lot of signatories. Like anything that the government does, it takes forever. There's a lot of approvals," he said.

He is using this piece of history to teach the younger generation of Americans what took place 81 years ago in Hawaii. He said he wants to teach his students about history through real-world experiences.

"I think it is so important as we move into the new generation, that they never forget what happened to our country, what happened to us — the sacrifices that were made and the impact it's still having on people today," he said.

Shedden says this unique piece serves as a reminder for history to not repeat itself.

"We do not want to have a tragedy like that again. And with all the tension and everything going on in the world," Shedden said. "I mean, it's definitely something to be concerned about."

A survivor of the Sept. 11 attacks himself, Shedden said he understands there is a close relationship between those attacks and the ones at Pearl Harbor.

"Innocent, American lives were lost," he said. "Both of them were sneak attacks, the parallels between the two events are huge."

The square piece of metal from Pearl Harbor now sits in the school's Hall of Heroes. The hallway is dedicated to remembering the two attacks on U.S. soil.