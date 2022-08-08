Crash at Sweet P's Uptown Corner reveals original brick and sign of the building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City. The damage was severe, causing the restaurant to close while they made repairs. The Knoxville Police Department also said they were investigating the crash after the driver left the scene.
While the crash caused extensive damage, it also revealed a small piece of Knoxville's history. The original brick and sign of the building are now visible, and people can make out the name of the original business housed in it — the Smithwood Drug Store.
The drug store used to feature a soda counter, something common during the 1920s. In many places, they replaced bars during prohibition as a place for people to gather and enjoy each other's company.
The Smithwood Drug Store also served ice cream at its soda counter, attracting many of Knoxville's children for a sweet treat.
It is one of many historic buildings and businesses in the Fountain City area, such as the Fountain City Florist and Greenhouse, now permanently closed, or Custom Shoe Rebuilders. Litton's Market and Restaurant also holds a prominent place in the area's history, after it was founded at Litton's Market in 1946.