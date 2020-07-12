This day in history: 13th amendment ratification ends slavery

155 years ago, the 13th amendment to the US Constitution was ratified, ending the institution of slavery.

On this day in history 155 years ago, the 13th amendment to the US Constitution was ratified.

It officially ended the institution of slavery.

The amendment said, "neither slavery nor involuntary servitude...shall exist within the United States."

With these words, the biggest change brought about by the Civil War was officially noted in the Constitution.

It was a long road to change.

The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1862.

The 13th amendment to abolish slavery was added in January 1865.

It took another six months for the word to reach many slaves.