TVA to repatriate thousands of human remains and funerary objects belonging to Native American tribes

The Tennessee Valley Authority said it identified human remains that represented around 5,000 individuals and is returning those remains to Native American tribes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it plans to return thousands of human remains and funerary objects to Native American tribes soon.

In a notice, the TVA said repatriation of human remains and objects may occur on or after April 28, 2023. It said they were being returned to Native American tribes as part of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

It said human remains representing at least 722 people were found "as a result of TVA action" in Alabama. It said human remains representing at least eight people were found in Kentucky.

Finally, it said human remains representing at least 3,676 people were removed due to TVA action in East Tennessee. It also said there were 739 lots of associated funerary objects including lithics, ceramics, minerals, botanical remains, shells and personal adornments like beads and gorgets.

TVA said the remains found in East Tennessee could be traced back to several tribes. They are listed below.

Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas

Cherokee Nation

Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma

Jena Band of Choctaw Indians

Kialegee Tribal Town

Shawnee Tribe

The Chickasaw Nation

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation

The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma

Thlopthlocco Tribal Town

United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma

They said human remains of at least 465 people were also removed due to TVA action in West Tennessee, as well as 126 lots of funerary objects that included canine remains, lithics, ceramics and bone tools.

In total, the TVA said the remains of at least 4,871 Native American people were found and 1,389 lots of objects were found near them as part of a death rite or ceremony.

Any tribe requesting the repatriation of human remains and objects should be sent to the TVA office in Knoxville. The address is available below. People can also email the TVA at tvatribal@tva.gov.

Meg Cook, Tennessee Valley Authority

400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT11C