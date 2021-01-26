What a find! KARM holding silent auction at Karns location for Bible printed in 1788

Officials said the Bible's tyeface, including the Apocrypha, and illustrations are based on the 1763 Baskerville Edition. Bidding starts at $74.99.

There's no telling what shoppers can find at thrift stores. At one location in Karns, people may even find a copy of the Bible that's more than two centuries old!

The Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries is holding a silent auction for a Bible that appears to have been printed in 1788. Officials said that its typeface and illustrations appear to be based on the 1763 Baskerville Edition of the King James Version.

It includes the Apocrypha, a collection of writings that did not make it into the original canon of the Bible. Officials said that the book also includes additional notes and revisions.

People who want to bid on the antique Bible will need to stop by the Karns KARM store in-person. Bidding starts at $74.99 and will continue until noon on Monday, Feb. 8.