It wouldn’t be the 4th of July without fireworks, right? Right.

Communities all across America are gearing up to celebrate freedom by lighting up the sky with fireworks. And I mean, a lot of fireworks. WalletHub expects Americans to spend over $1 billion on fireworks this Independence Day holiday. More than 16,000 fireworks displays are held each year on the 4th of July, and 40% of us will attend one. 65% of people asked said that fireworks shows were their favorite July 4th festivities.

#Duh.

So, here’s the question we’re digging into today: Why do Americans use fireworks to celebrate freedom each day? How did this tradition start?

Well, we can thank John Adams for this one.

You know John Adams: he was the O.G. V.P., and our second president (and, according to GIF creators, a huge Eminem fan). He was also one of the founding fathers who signed the Declaration of Independence. After it was signed, he wrote a letter to his wife about his vision for the day:

“It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”

Translation: We gonna party like it’s 1776.

Ever since, we’ve been answering his call and lighting up the sky across the continent. Except, there was ONE hitch in his plan. He expected all of us to throw down on July 2nd, rather than the 4th.

See, that’s when the Continental Congress stopped debating and approved their break up text to the Brits. But, they didn’t “hit send” until a couple days later, after they had worked out all of the wording and got their friends on board.

Hence, we celebrate the 4th of July, not the 2nd. Sorry, John.

