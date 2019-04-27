MADISONVILLE, Tenn — On Saturday, dozens of alumni came to Hiwassee College to ask how the institution reached the point of having to close its doors.

Media was not allowed inside the alumni Q&A session on campus on Saturday, but 10News was able to talk with alumni and the college's president after the forum.

The alumni who travelled to Monroe County and stepped foot on campus for one of the final times were nostalgic for the past and upset for the future of Hiwassee.

"It's heartbreaking to see windows boarded up and locks on the doors today and know that there are students who will graduate next week and they won't have a place to come back to for homecoming or for things throughout the years," class of 1998 alumni Maggie Meyers gushed. "They won't have a place to bring their children back to."

The alumni forum on Saturday was one of three meetings the Board of Trustees held after the closure announcement. The first was with the faculty and staff and the second was with the students and their parents.

Class of 1958 alumni Lawrence T. Johnson said he tried to go to multiple meetings to ask his questions to the board. He says he feels very upset because the college means a lot to him and others.

"It really hurts and it's hurt a lot of the alumni," Johnson explained. "This is probably one of the best schools for the alumni having a feeling for it because its more like home."

Hiwassee College President Robin Tricoli said she and the board felt it was necessary to have a forum where alumni were able to express their thoughts.

"It was important for us to listen to all of them, particularly the alumni who for 170 years have known this place and loved it dearly and how challenging it was for us to come to this decision," Tricoli noted.

President Tricoli says the current student population is at 225, which is far below the 500 student mark they need to have to be able to break even.

"I believe everyone knew that our enrollment had been declining, that there had been marketplace trends, but that doesn't erase the deep emotion of what they feel," Tricoli admitted.



Alums say they did know of the financial struggles over the years, but didn't know the financial state of the college had gotten so bad recently.

"I wasn't completely surprised," Meyers said. "I think more of us now are looking for answers as far as what will become of these buildings and the property."

Tricoli says the board hopes to bring the campus back to life somehow.

"We hope that it's resurrected in a Christ-like manner," Tricoli admitted.



But others, like Johnson, lost hope.

"I think [the board] knows it now but they just didn't realize it at the time but its too late to save the school right now," Johnson explained.

A lot of the alumni also want to see audits and records on paper of where the finances went wrong.

President Tricoli says they don't have plans at this time to release them and will follow what the State Attorney General's office advises them to do.