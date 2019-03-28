MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — After 170 years of education, Hiwassee College will close its doors at the end of this spring semester.

The Hiwassee College Board of Trustees voted to close the institution at the end of this spring semester on May 10, 2019.

"We are proud of our historic mission of educating students for 170 years in the United Methodist tradition of John Wesley. Many of our alumni have pursued additional education to become pastors in several Conferences as well as other denominations, teachers in our schools, pharmacists in the region, and community leaders across the nation," said Holston Conference of The United Methodist Church Communications Director Rev. Dr. Tim Jones. "Hiwassee College’s legacy will survive through those who attended the college and who continue to lead and serve."

On May 10, 33 people will graduate from the college. 23 will receive bachelor’s degrees and 10 will earn associate’s degrees.

"Our campus community is a top priority at this difficult time so we will work diligently to assist students to transition to other institutions and to serve as references for faculty and staff seeking career opportunities," Jones said. "The Holston Conference of The United Methodist Church, the community, our alumni, and this region have all been a vital part of supporting our mission and campus. Our faculty and staff have been supportive through the years and we are grateful for their commitment to Hiwassee College and Christian higher education."