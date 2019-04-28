Multiple homes and cars were broken into over the weekend in a Powell neighborhood.

Families said crimes like this are good reminders to lock your homes and cars and take your belongings inside.

RING doorbell footage from one neighbor shows two men stepping onto their home's porch, peeking inside a window and running away.

Jessi and Jason Fenno have lived in the Calla Crossing neighborhood for a couple of years and said they have always felt safe.

"I was shocked actually when it happened here because we've been here for two years now and we've never had anything like this happen in this neighborhood," Jessi said.

However, when the pair put their kids to bed on Thursday night they didn't expect to wake up to a break-in on Friday morning.

"He had his truck broken into," Jessi said. "We are guessing that they were up on our back door and back porch as well because when we let the dog out he was sniffing around and his hair was raising up."

While no one was hurt, the thieves stole money and cards from Jason's wallet. He said it was unusual for him, but he left his truck unlocked and his wallet in the car that night.

"They were looking for easy cash," Jason said. "Something in and out."



The Fennos weren't the only ones on the street who were victims, though. The thieves actually entered one family's house.

"They turned on all the lights, they came upstairs, opened her bedroom door while she was sleeping and that's when her German Shepard came out and chased them out of the house basically," Jessi said.



Jessi and Jason said the Knox County Sheriff's Office told them around 20 reports were filed in that area alone.

"You feel violated," Jason said. "You really do. But what it boils down is get with your neighbors and with the people around you, you live with and come together and stop this."



While not everyone on the street fell victim to the pair, they said the sheriff's office had important reminders.

"They said don't leave anything in your vehicles, make sure to lock your vehicles and all your doors at night, and to leave garage door openers in the house," Jessi explained. "Don't leave them in your vehicles."

The Knoxville Police Department also posted reminders on some precautionary measures you can do to help avoid this crime of opportunity.

Knoxville Police Department - TN As the weather warms up, more people are out and about. During the past several weeks our vehicle burglaries and car thefts have gone up. In order not to become a victim, follow these simple tips: -...

But the Fennos said security systems and cameras can only do so much.

"Once something happens the only way we can come together is to help out," Jason said.

According to one of the neighbors, KCSO has already opened an investigation into the break-ins but no one has been caught. They hope evidence like the RING doorbell video will help catch the people responsible.

If you have any information, you can call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 865-215-2243.