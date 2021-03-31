x
Home confinement for 'Zip Tie Guy', mom charged in Capitol riot

Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber.

A federal judge has authorized the release of a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son on charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber.

 A judge in Washington, D.C., on Monday, authorized the release of Eisenhart and Munchel to third-party custodians. 

They will be placed in home confinement along with other conditions. 

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the pair would present no safety risk if subjected to strict release conditions.

