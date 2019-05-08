KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hooves & Feathers, Farm Animal Humane Society, announced Monday it will begin its closure and it is no longer accepting new animal intakes from law enforcement.

"In the past couple months it has become apparent that Hooves & Feathers is no longer sustainable," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "We always want to give all of our animals the best care possible, but it has become too big a financial challenge."

Law enforcement agencies have already been properly notified, the farm said.

The closing and dissolution process will take quite a long time.

"We are working hard to find everyone new homes as soon as possible. We highly appreciate everyone who will continue supporting us in the days to come," the post said. "Our work and your support has ensured that 145 farm animals were able to find healing, love, and better situations. We will strive to be as transparent as possible in the coming days about the progress of our closure and dissolution."

If you would like to give for the animals still in the farm's care while they wait for their new homes, you can donate on their Facebook page.