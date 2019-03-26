HOUSTON — A hostage situation in south Houston is over after a tense standoff that lasted more than six hours.

A baby and four adults are safe and the suspect is in custody.

Police credit the hostages with "taking control" of the situation when the gunman put his weapon down.

"At some point, the hostages in the house saw an opportunity when he was on the phone and he put the firearm down. They actually grabbed the firearm and jumped on him," HPD Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

Hostage negotiators on the phone heard the commotion and police rushed inside to rescue the one-year-old, her mother, another woman and two men.

The whole thing started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when police got a call from a woman saying she was choked by the suspect and he held a gun to her head.

Officers responded to the home in the Sunnyside neighborhood within minutes.

"They heard screaming inside from a female stating that he was going to kill them," Satterwhite said.

Hostage negotiators and a relative of the suspect worked together for six hours to try and convince him to release the hostages and surrender.

"He wanted to talk about other issues about problems he was having, which is not uncommon," the officer said.

The 32-year-old man has a history of mental illness and police say they have dealt with him in the past.

In all, about 75 first responders from HPD and HFD were on the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

