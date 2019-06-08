KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Acts of violence like the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, often leave people feeling an array of different emotions.

There are ways experts say you can cope with these feelings.

Whether you talk about it or choose not to, whether you get lost in the news coverage or avoid it altogether, every person handles tragedy differently.

If you go to the Internet and type in "how to cope with mass shootings," Google fills in the sentence for you.

This is a popular search. Pages and pages of answers appear.

"It's a mass shooting. It's very tragic and very unpredictable. So it's going to provoke feelings in all of us," said therapist Melissa Rose.

RELATED: 22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified

She said when tragedies like this happen it can affect people no matter how far removed they are from the event.

"It just feels like something that we can't control, and that is a common factor in anxiety, just that feeling of being out of control," Rose said.

Everyone copes with their feelings differently, but Rose said it's important not to keep those feelings bottled up.

"Processing emotion comes through talking," she said.

Sometimes talking is enough, but for people struggling after this past weekend's shootings, there's no one solution to get through the pain.

"They may need physical exertion, so getting out and exercising," said Rose. "Maybe yoga. Things that include some mindfulness or meditation can be good."

RELATED: Dayton: 9 killed in the US's 2nd mass shooting in 24 hours

Take a walk, take a bath, take a break from screens.

Whatever self-care means to you, now is the time to check-in.

Talk to those close to you, and see if they need a listening ear.

Sociologist Dr. Tricia Bruce said don't let these feelings slip away.

"There's the temptation to think this is the new normal because, gosh, we just had 2 mass shootings in a weekend," said Bruce. "But it's not. It's never normal."

She urges people not to normalize mass shootings and the fears they bring.

These experts encourage people to put their mental health first.

If that means seeing a professional, don't be ashamed to make that call.

RELATED: Mental Health Awareness: Suicide prevention resources

Here are more tips on managing emotions from the America Psychological Association.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR