KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year on Christmas Eve night, Santa goes down millions of chimneys to deliver presents. Chimney sweeps are urging the importance of making sure your fireplace and chimney are ready for the big guy to squeeze through.

The Firehouse Chimney & Duct van isn't Santa's sleigh, the tools aren't toys and Kent Leitch isn't the jolly old elf in red.

"We're trying to get all the soot and creosote out," Leitch said. "Many times if there is build-up in there that can be a fire hazard for them. That's unburned fuel, that's incomplete combustion."

Leitch is a chimney sweep who has spent decades getting chutes ready for Santa.

"We want to make sure he's safe as well as our customers," Leitch assured.

Leitch said it's important to get your yearly chimney checkup especially before Christmas to make sure it's clean and free of debris.

"He's got many many countries to go to," Leitch nodded. "Lots of good children to go see so it makes his job a lot more efficient for him."

If you don't, you may find a piece of Santa left behind. Leitch has found Santa hats in chimneys after opening the damper many times.

"Santa he gets caught up in there if it's dirty or if there's a problem sometimes he loses his clothes," Leitch explained. "Mrs. Claus is not happy whenever this happens."

It happens so much, he has a stockpile of found items!

"We try to take care of the big man because he takes care of us and make sure he gets his uniforms back," Leitch assured.

Remember before you head to bed, make sure those flames are out so Saint Nick doesn't get burnt!

"Milk, cookies and a fire extinguisher are handy to have for Santa," Leitch urged.

If you don't have a chimney, no worries! Santa has many magical ways of getting those presents under the tree -- including dryer vents and the front door.

