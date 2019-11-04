PINEVILLE, Ky. — A homeowner found a human skull in their backyard Wednesday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

At approximately 8:27 p.m., troopers from Post 10 responded to 1599 Harbell Road for a call about a human skull.

Kentucky State Police opened a death investigation but said there's no information at this time on the identity and cause of death.

The Bell County Coroner has taken the skull and transported it to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort on April 11 for forensic testing, according to the KSP release.

