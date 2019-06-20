BOISE, Idaho — Some people say one of the best things about the summer season is when the hummingbirds come out and eat.

KTVB received incredible video showing hundreds of hummingbirds taking up residence on a porch in Garden Valley.



Logan and Lori C. sent us this YouTube video showing the birds feeding on their porch.



Logan and Lori tell us they go through 20 pounds of sugar a week and fill five feeders twice a day.

They say it is the most hummingbirds they’ve ever had.

Thank you for sharing this video.