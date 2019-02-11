ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — TWRA says a man was seriously hurt after he was ejected from an aluminum boat and was knocked unconscious.

Matt Cameron with TWRA says Christopher Beckler, 47, his son Dawson Beckler, 21, and Glenn Swafford, 52, were hunting near Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area Saturday morning in the fog when they hit ground and Christopher Beckler fell off the boat.

Cameron says he was knocked unconscious and rescued by his son and Swafford.

He was taken to UT Medical center to be treated for head and facial injuries.

TWRA says he's expected to be ok.