LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle cargo fire had closed I-40 westbound in Loudon County for hours at mile marker 366 past the I-75 split.

Deputies said a tractor-trailer loaded with cocoa powder caught fire around 5 p.m. Crews worked through the evening to remove the smoldering wreckage and clean up the scene, and the interstate eventually reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Loudon County emergency officials said the cocoa powder made it unexpectedly difficult to put out the fire -- as the powder is highly flammable.

Michael Linn White

As cleanup went on, Loudon County authorities diverted westbound traffic around the closed section of I-40 via U.S. 321 from southbound I-75 at Exit 81 in Lenoir City.

It is unclear how exactly the truck caught fire, but authorities said they believe it could have been due to a mechanical issue.