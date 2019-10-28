HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor-trailer transporting mail crashed into another truck Monday morning, leaving a mess in the southbound lanes near Big Bend Road.

FHP says Michael Richardson, 58, of Charlotte, North Carolina, failed to maintain a single lane and partially entered the outside shoulder and collided with the rear of the other truck, which was driven by Emmanuel Bellamy, 25, of Opa Locka. Bellamy had pulled over on the shoulder to have two flat tires repaired.

Portions of each truck were sheared off and a large amount of mail was strewn across the road.

No injuries were reported.

Workers with the U.S. Postal Service spent the morning picking up mail off the highway.

All lanes are back open.

