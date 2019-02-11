SMYTH COUNTY, Va. — A special ceremony was held this afternoon to honor fallen Virginia State Trooper and Chilhowie native Lucas Dowell.

The Virginia State Police revealed a new sign to dedicate the Interstate 81 bridge over Whitetop Road in the town in Trooper Dowell's honor.

It is the second bridge named after Dowell, who was killed while serving a search warrant in Cumberland County with the Division 3 Tactical Team.

Dowell's family says this allows the community to remember him as a dedicated first responder.

I-81 bridge in Smyth County officially dedicated to fallen VSP Trooper Lucas Dowell Trooper Lucas B Dowell Memorial Bridge

Dowell's family and the Division 3 Tactical Team were also honored with replica signs bearing Dowell's name. The team placed a special team sticker bearing Dowell's badge number on the back of one of the signs.

The signs have been placed on northbound and southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 35 and along Whitetop Road underneath the interstate overpass.