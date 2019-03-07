LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — On July 2, 1994, Paul Calvo and his wife Phyllis boarded USAir Flight 1016 in Columbia en route to Charlotte.

Their final destination was Washington, D.C. to see the 4th of July fireworks.

The flight was uneventful until they met a thunderstorm in Charlotte.

Paul Calvo is 1 of 20 who survived the plane crash that happened minutes later, just west of the runway.

"It seems far away in time, but it seems like yesterday," said Calvo. "I get a little choked up when I really start thinking about it, but it does me good to talk about it."

There were only 57 passengers on board USAir Flight 1016.

Before takeoff, many who were seated in the back of the plane, like Paul Calvo and Phyllis - his wife of 30 years - moved forward for a better view.

That flight 25 years ago today was the last time he saw his high school sweetheart alive.

"I wasn't meant to die that day," said Calvo. "I don't understand why I survived and so many died."

Phyllis was seated by the window, Paul in the aisle. He remembers when the skies turned dark, he asked his wife if they packed accordingly.

"'Did you pack us any rain gear?' Because she was really thoughtful, she did everything as far as travel. She said, 'No, we'll just have to buy us rain gear when we get to Washington, D.C.'"

As the plane approached its destination, a thunderstorm hovered above the Charlotte Douglas Airport.

"Back then in 1994, they did not have Doppler radar," said Calvo. "The FAA was announcing the bad storm, but USAir must have been on another channel or something and didn't get the warning."

After aborting an attempted landing, the jet approached a field by the airport.

"The pilot made an error, he flew into the storm and did not have uplift under his wings," Calvo recalled. "It was called a microburst."

Leading up to the crash, tower transmission tapes show the pilot and co-pilot were aware of rough weather.

They asked for reports about how rough it was from other pilots ahead of them, and they received a windshear alert from the tower.

"I can remember as [the pilot] tried to get out of the storm, he - what they call - 'firewalled'. He tried to rev up the engines to get out of it. When the warm air went up high and got cold, it just dropped, and he happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Calvo. "It was like being inside of a basketball being dunked. It was that quick."

As Calvo looked out the window, he remembers seeing trees. The next thing he knew, the plane hit the ground.

"They said we were going over 300 miles per hour..."Things started coming out [of the overhead bin]. You're looking up and all these things are coming out. You can see where it tore this thumb almost off. It struck me in the head and I was just ducking," he said. "When the plane crashed it was surreal. It just seemed like it took forever to settle down. There was fire and debris. I saw people torn apart. It was like a war."

The plane broke into pieces. One section came to rest in trees, another on the roadway and a final part crashed into a house.

"When the plane skid up into the house, the sparks and all caught up with us and caught everything a fire," said Calvo. "I said to myself, 'Oh gosh, we're gonna die burning up'."

The homeowners, as fate would have it, were on a rare trip out of town.

"It was really weird that we even left, you know, that we would even be gone at that time," said the homeowner, Martha Dunn in a 1995 interview with CBS.

Calvo lay trapped in his seat, tilted forward from the crash. His hair and arms began to burn.

"It seemed like forever, I can remember saying, 'Oh gosh, I am in hell.' The smoke and the flames, it was hot," he recalled.

As firefighters arrived, Calvo began screaming for help.

"I heard the jaws of life when they crank the equipment, and they cut straight to me because they could hear me screaming and hollering...I was just hollering, 'Please! Help my wife! Help my wife!' She got kicked back from the trees tearing up the side of the plane," he said. "Everybody in front of me died except the pilot, the copilot and the stewardess. What happened there is the plane broke apart when he had his running gear down and it sheared the cockpit."

First responders rushed Calvo to the hospital.

"The first responders said I had inhaled so much smoke, it burned all the air inside my throat," said Calvo. "The fuel and all, they said I had to do blood transfusions. I died twice. They brought me back around."

"I was in a coma for eight days and when I woke up, the first thing I heard was, 'We buried your wife yesterday'."

Calvo remembers an out-of-body experience while in a coma. He says he remembers talking to God.

"I was there when I walked Phyllis, my wife, to Heaven. I didn't walk her through Heaven," said Calvo. "I remember begging Jesus or God to please let me in with her. 'Please don't separate us', but in a calm voice he said, 'She'll be alright. I prepared a place for her'."

"I said, 'I don't understand. I don't want to live'. He said, 'No. You have to go forward and I want you to do one thing'. He said, 'I'm not through with you yet. I want you to go back and treat my children like they were your children'."

37 people died in the crash. The site is now owned by the Charlotte Douglas Airport. The home was also demolished.

"It took a toll on our family. My only son committed suicide. He had depression. It's hard to lose your wife suddenly like that, but to lose your only son is horrific," said Calvo. "It's tough to lose a spouse and it's tougher to lose a child, but God's got a path for all of us. We just need to work with him, please him. That's my takeaway from this experience. You can't hug after you're gone."

Eventually, Calvo flew again.

"Of course, we went straight to Charlotte and flew out of Charlotte," he said. "As we were sitting there, they bought my ticket and I looked at the ticket. You wouldn't believe this, but it was the same seat that I crashed in."

"As we took off, it was kind of a relief. I got to say goodbye to my wife, my first wife."

"I hope this 25th anniversary of the crash helps people understand, we have a short window. Use it wisely," said Calvo.

Paul Calvo took the request to heart - to take care of God's children. For over 20 years, he's taught general contractor classes in South Carolina at the Paul Calvo School for Contractors.

Calvo remarried and still lives in the Midlands with his wife, Debbie.