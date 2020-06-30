'I felt safe the entire time' | Brushy Mountain Group says numerous safety precautions were in place during criticized Chase Rice concert

The outdoor lawn fits 10,000 people. Saturday's concert saw a crowd of 809.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A weekend concert at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary is facing criticism.

Country music star Chase Rice posted a video on social media showing a crowd gathered at the stage. It sparked outrage from fans and other singers like Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini.

The venue said it followed all local requirements and precautions.

It was a scene people wouldn't expect to see during the pandemic. People packed shoulder to shoulder singing along.

"It felt great to kind of get back to normal life. I think it's been an overreaction," said attendee Alex Fountain who said Rice's video doesn't show the full story. "I felt safe the entire time."

Photos from a different angle show an open field. Some chose to stay apart, others didn't.

"At the end when that was recorded there's people at the front, but you can't see how many people chose to have their lawn chairs, space out and sit," said Fountain.

Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said there were numerous precautions in place. Temperatures were taken at the door, hand sanitizer and bandannas were available and there was ample room to space out.

"It was a great experience. I think it was very well put together," said Fountain who plans to attend the rest of the concert series.

In a statement the Brushy Mountain Group said it plans to re-evaluate the concert series and make changes that range from converting the space to drive-in style concerts to postponing shows.

It's not the only entertainment venue across East Tennessee making tough decisions to keep people safe.

The Shed in Maryville is offering concerts over multiple nights to enforce social distancing.

The Tennessee Theatre is postponing any touring productions until 2021.