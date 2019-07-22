MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Beth Watkins had a mother's intuition Tuesday night -- in the worst way.

"I knew in my heart that it was him," Watkins said.

Watkins was listening to the police scanner and heard that a deputy had been shot.

She said they were calling her son's number, but he wasn't answering.

So she ran out to find him as crews were putting him into a helicopter bound for UT Medical Center.

"When I said, 'Tyler, Mommy's here, Mommy's here,' he shook his head yes," Watkins said.

RELATED: KSP identifies 28-year-old McCreary Co. deputy who was shot, flown to UT Medical Center

Now, Deputy Tyler Watkins, 28, is home recovering. He has served as a deputy for just six months.

Kentucky State Police said he was on a call for a welfare check when he was shot Tuesday night.

"It's amazing how strong he is, everything he went through you can't even tell," said Katelyn Watkins, the deputy's sister-in-law.

Family said Watkins was shot in the abdomen area and chest while he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

RELATED: McCreary County deputy shot during welfare check gets blue welcome home

He had two surgeries, and on his way home Sunday law enforcement escorted them and lined the streets for his arrival.

"People were outside in the rain, Tyler said it made him tear up," Katelyn Watkins said.

Deputy Watkins had wanted to be in law enforcement his whole life -- also serving on the volunteer Whitley City Fire Department.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy was serving on a volunteer basis and was just approved for salary July 1.

"He would have been the fourth paid deputy and we have about eight volunteer deputies," said Greg Bird, a spokesperson for the McCreary County Sheriff's Office.

He had just passed a physical test and was headed for the Kentucky Police Academy, but family doesn't fear this incidence will set him back.

"He's very hard-headed and determined, and I think if he says he'll be up in six or seven weeks, he'll be up in six or seven weeks," Katelyn Watkins said.

In a statement, Deputy Watkins wrote,

"My family and I are very thankful for the overwhelming outpouring of support we have received since the shooting. I hope to be able to personally thank each and everyone when I am able to do so.

I would expressly like to thank and recognize those agencies that helped me and my family during this time: McCreary County 911, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, McCreary County EMS, Whitley City Fire Department and Chief Tony Miller, Constable Cody Stephens, PHI, the University of Tennessee medical staff, Supporting Heroes and all the Knox County and Tennessee officers who came by while I was in the hospital.

At this time I am just focusing on resting, recovering and spending time with my family."

The suspect, Mark Dungan, 48, is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm as a felon. He's expected to be in court Thursday.