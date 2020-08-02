KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Snow began to fall across East Tennessee Saturday morning, and it quickly started to impact road conditions, mostly on bridges and overpasses.

Dispatchers with Knox County and Knoxville said they are dealing with multiple accidents. They said most of the accidents are on ramps and bridges.

As of 11:40 a.m., Knoxville dispatch said they are working at least a dozen accidents, including: several accidents on Wallbrook Drive, several on entry/exit ramps on I-40 and issues on Walker Springs.

If you are headed to the Tennessee basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena, be cautious! Not only on the roads to get there, but once you arrive. UT reminded fans to watch out for slick spots in parking lots and ramps into the arena.

The southern part of East Tennessee was the hardest hit.

Roads were covered and slick in Chattanooga this morning. Officials were dealing with an accident in the Cleveland area after a tractor trailer jack-knifed.

In Monroe County, officials are asking everyone to stay home and off the roads.

Monroe County Emergency Services - 911 SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS If you have to travel please drive slowly... , keep enough distance away from vehicles in front you and use caution. At this time officers are only responding to EMERGENCY calls. If you have a minor wreck that does not require EMS or immediate officer assistance, swap information and call at a later time for a report to be taken.

Bridges and overpasses got icy this morning in Loudon County.

The story is the same in McMinn County, where authorities are responding to multiple accidents. Sheriff Joe Guy asked folks to stay home this morning if possible.

Sheriff Joe Guy Just one of many wrecks this morning. If you dont need to be out, stay home. Its a cold, wet snow that has frozen on several places like curves and bridges. If you must drive, lower your speed to a...

We know a lot of folks love to head to the Smokies when it snows, and we get it! It's so beautiful! But be safe on the roads on the way to the park and remember, crews do not use ice to treat the roads within park boundaries, so slick roads stay slick longer!