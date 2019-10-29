Home Judging

If you're having people over, just know they are judging your house within 38 seconds of stepping inside.

According to a new survey, the top things they notice the smell, the temperature, whether the carpets have been vacuumed, how comfortable the furniture is and if there are dirty dishes in the sink.

Christmas Shopping Prices

Before you start decking the halls, you better research where to find the best prices.

According to a new survey from "One Poll", the average person checks four different website before buying a holiday gift.

The survey also found the hardest person to shop for is dad, followed by mother-in-law and siblings.

Macarena helps Jet Lag

Apparently the Macarena can help you get over jet lag.

The 49 passengers who flew on a non-stop flight from New York to Australia tried stretching, eating spicy foods and more.

However, "the Macaerna" came out on top at the cruising altitude making travelers feel more awake.

Scientists said the dance helps lower the risk of blood clots as well.