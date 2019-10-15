Publix new shopping carts

Publix is working to be more inclusive for its shoppers.The store recently debuted new wheelchair-accessible shopping carts. The carts attach to parts of the wheelchair and allow people to more easily push a cart full of groceries.

Rhode Island DMV

If going to the DMV wasn't already bad enough, Rhode Island wants to charge people to walk through the door. Officials are hoping to encourage people to do things online or through the mail. The governor isn't wild about the idea.

Oxford new words

Oxford released a whole new list of words its adding to the next edition. Among the words are "Promposal" an elaborate way to ask someone to a school dance, "Nomophobia" an actual fear of not having your cellphone and "fake news" which is a popular term now but originated in the 1890's.