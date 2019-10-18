Restaurant Finder

If you just can't agree on Friday night dinner plans, a new app will help you decide. There's now a new "date night matchmaking tool" that will let you choose your city, budget and vibe you're going for in order to offer a list of dinner spots and available tables. The app will even help you book a reservation.

Barbie Dream House

How would you like to vacation like Barbie and Ken? You can now stay in the life-size replica of the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse. It's in the heart of Malibu, overlooking the ocean and it's filled with pink accents and fuzzy rugs. You can it on Airbnb from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29th for just $60 per night!

Baby's first year arguments

And parents, this one if for you. Having a newborn is amazing and wonderful but if it feels like you're fighting with your partner a lot more, you're not alone. A new study shows new parents will fight 2,500 times in their baby's first year. This is mainly because of lack of sleep and new responsibilities.