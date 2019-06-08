A group of Columbine High School students started a campaign to publicize the effects of gun violence in the United States and it's gaining attention again after two more mass shootings over the weekend.

The nonprofit #MyLastShot campaign involves putting stickers onto personal belongings to be read in case the person is killed in a mass shooting.

The stickers read “In the event that I die from gun violence, please publicize the photo of my death. #MyLastShot.” They have a space open at the bottom for the owner to sign their name.

Columbine senior Kaylee Tyner started the #MyLastShot movement with some of her classmates after realizing that graphic photos from shootings are never publicized for the world to see. According to Tyner, this is done out of respect for the victim’s families and to not politicize their death.

Tyner said that photography has changed the history of the world, and cites the photo of Emmett Till’s disfigured body as an example.

Stickers can be purchased on the campaign’s website. There is also a free, downloadable template available.