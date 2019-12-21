KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Indya Kincannon was sworn in as Knoxville’s 69th Mayor in an Inauguration ceremony at the Bijou Theatre on Saturday.

Former Mayor Madeline Rogero introduced Mayor-elect Kincannon before she took her Oath of Office, saying, “I am pleased to have Indya Kincannon succeed me in office, because I know she has the intelligence, the temperament, the grit and the vision to be the leader we deserve.”

Mayor Kincannon was elected November 5, 2019.

Mayor Kincannon worked for her predecessor, Madeline Rogero, for three years before being elected as Knoxville's next mayor.

Throughout her campaign, she said that her main issues include making housing in Knoxville more affordable, curtailing homelessness, addressing the opioid epidemic and making government more transparent.

The ceremony also included the swearing-in of four new City Council members – Lynne Fugate (At-Large Seat A), Janet Testerman (At-Large Seat B), Amelia Parker (At-Large Seat C), and Charles Thomas (5th District) – and City Judge John R. Rosson Jr.

Immediately following the Inauguration, the new City Council met and selected 6th District Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie to serve as Vice Mayor.

Andrew Roberto, 2nd District Councilman, will serve as Beer Board Chair, and At-Large Seat C Councilwoman Amelia Parker will serve as the City Council representative on the Knoxville Transportation Authority board.